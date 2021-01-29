SC governor wants DHEC to reallocate 37k surplus vaccines to other providers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster wants state health officials to reallocate tens of thousands of surplus doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Gov. Henry McMaster sent a letter to Mark Elam with the South Carolina Board of Health and Environmental Control asking that 37,800 COVID-19 Moderna vaccine doses from the federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long Term Care Program be reallocated to other vaccine providers that are open and accessible to the general public.
According to McMaster, the LTC program partners CVS and Walgreens have completed their first pass through the state’s long-term care facilities and have determined that there will be a surplus once every resident and staff member have been offered both doses.
“These surplus vaccines should be made available to the general public right away rather than at the completion of the LTC program,” the governor said. “The timely and expedient transfer of these vaccines is critical to maintaining the public’s confidence and participation in the COVID-19 vaccination effort.”
You can read the governor’s letter below.
