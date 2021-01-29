Some doctors recommend seniors delay non-emergent surgeries until COVID vaccinations

“It has been estimated that 30,000 joint replacements were being cancelled a week during this period when only emergent surgeries were being allowed due to COVID,” Lowcountry Orthopedics’ Dr. Adam Schaaf said. “Additionally, many patients who are ready to proceed with their joint replacements have put off their procedure due to concerns about being exposed to the virus while being in the hospital. Now that we have vaccines available, I recommend patients get a COVID vaccine if possible, both for their health and their peace of mind during their hospitalization.”