Some doctors recommend seniors delay non-emergent surgeries until COVID vaccinations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Many Lowcountry seniors who are eligible for the COVID vaccines report they are overwhelmed by the process to get an appointment, and some have even had to put off needed surgeries while they wait to get the vaccine.
However, more resources are becoming available to help them.
Don Tompkins said his doctor recommended he delay his hip replacement surgery until he could get a COVID vaccine, but he said he’s really struggled through the process because of all the technological skills needed to make an appointment online.
He’s also tried calling some vaccination sites, but there isn’t always a way to talk to a live person on the other end of the line. This has delayed his surgery by months.
“Getting to that hip surgery is critical in my mind, to my overall health, and it’s just not happening quick enough,” Tompkins said.
Many hospitals, like Roper St. Francis and the Medical University of South Carolina, are allowing most non-emergent surgeries, despite higher bed occupancy rates due to COVID infections and other medical needs.
MUSC Spokesperson Heather Woolwine said MUSC does require COVID testing for surgeries or invasive procedures before and upon admission, but she explained why some surgeries at other facilities may be delayed.
“Depending on the size of a facility and their policies during the pandemic, their capacity for surgeries that are categorized as non-urgent, can vary from provider to provider during this time,” Woolwine explained in a statement.
MUSC and Roper do not require patients over 70 years of age to get a COVID vaccine before surgery or other procedures, but some doctors are recommending it for their older patients to avoid any exposure risk.
“It has been estimated that 30,000 joint replacements were being cancelled a week during this period when only emergent surgeries were being allowed due to COVID,” Lowcountry Orthopedics’ Dr. Adam Schaaf said. “Additionally, many patients who are ready to proceed with their joint replacements have put off their procedure due to concerns about being exposed to the virus while being in the hospital. Now that we have vaccines available, I recommend patients get a COVID vaccine if possible, both for their health and their peace of mind during their hospitalization.”
Hospitals and other community resources are helping eligible seniors hurdle their issues with technology to make vaccine appointments.
“We work closely with our patients wherever possible to assist in the process if they need help and the general community as they call in. We continue to work on call center and other solutions to address this need,” Woolwine said about MUSC’s efforts.
Roper St. Francis direct those 70 and older to call their doctors’ offices to schedule an appointment or to call (843)727-DOCS or email cv19vaxreg@rsfh.com.
Other community resources, like the Dorchester Senior Center are offering one on one help with homebound seniors and others who are reaching out to them for assistance.
“It was just getting through the website, answering the questions, knowing what’s appropriate, where to click, different things like that,” Executive Director Jean Ott said. “If we’re still used to paper and checking boxes and things like that, it’s overwhelming. So, that’s what we need to help them through.”
Ott said some seniors are also leery of the reliability of technology to make an appointment.
“If I’m not used to submitting my payments online or doing things online, when I submit something, did it really go through? You’re hesitant because you aren’t use to using that technology.”
The Dorchester Senior Center offers a computer lab and staff members who can sit with seniors and help them through their vaccine applications online or over the phone.
