Coroner identifies driver who died in crash following vehicle pursuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a truck crash following a vehicle pursuit Friday morning.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Valentin Gonzalez De La Cruz from North Charleston died.
Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Gonzalez De La Cruz died at 1:56 a.m. at 1000 Remount Road from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle collision.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.
The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. when a 2015 GMC Sierra attempting to elude law enforcement hit a structure off of Remount Road, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Troopers said the crash happened on South Carolina Ports Authority property.
