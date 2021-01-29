Coroner identifies driver who died in crash following vehicle pursuit

VIDEO: Troopers respond to fatal early-morning crash
By Patrick Phillips and Live 5 Web Staff | January 29, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 3:56 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have identified a man who died in a truck crash following a vehicle pursuit Friday morning.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Valentin Gonzalez De La Cruz from North Charleston died. 

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said Gonzalez De La Cruz died at 1:56 a.m. at 1000 Remount Road from injuries sustained in a single motor vehicle collision.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

The crash happened at 2:20 a.m. when a 2015 GMC Sierra attempting to elude law enforcement hit a structure off of Remount Road, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.

Troopers said the crash happened on South Carolina Ports Authority property.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.