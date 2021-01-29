Troopers make arrest in fatal Colleton County hit and run

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run incident from Sunday.
Harry Hysaun Britt, III, of St. George, is charged with leaving the scene of collision resulting in death and driving under suspension 1st offense, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said.
Coroner Richard Harvey said 41-year-old Nathaniel Sutter died in the incident.
Troopers said the crash happened at 10:04 p.m. Sunday on SC-61/Augusta Highway east of I-95. The Highway Patrol said a Honda Accord struck a pedestrian and then left the scene.
Earlier in the week, troopers released an image showing a similar vehicle they were looking for in connection to the incident.
Britt being held in the Colleton County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
The crash remains under investigation.
