Walmart donates $50K to North Charleston High School

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Walmart made a big donation Friday to a high school whose principal took on a third job to help students.
North Charleston High School Principal Henry Darby, who also serves as a Charleston County councilmember, recently began working a part-time job at Walmart to help low-income students and families pay their bills. For Darby, it was all about paying it forward, Charleston County School District spokesman Andy Pruitt said.
So Darby quietly went to work and has been using money he earns at Walmart to provide for his students.
“All men and women are brothers and sisters,” Darby said. “If we can’t help one another, then who can we help?”
When the community learned of his work, viewers across the Lowcountry helped raise more than $50,000 in donations.
Officials from the retail giant surprised Darby Friday morning with a check for $50,000 live on national television during NBC’s “Today” show.
“I knew of some students who thought working at Walmart was beneath them,” Darby said. “Now that the students have learned about me working there, several have applied and are employed alongside me.”
Student Kalik Dickson described his principal as one of the hardest people he knows.
“He will do whatever he has to do to give back to his community and his high school,” Dickson said.
“Mr. Darby is a kind, caring person,” classmate Kharin Simmons said. “He treats all of his students like his own and does all he can do to take care of us.”
Despite all of the money raised, Darby plans to continue with the extra job.
“I will keep on working at Walmart. My efforts are genuine and not for show,” he said. “In spite of all the dollars we have accumulated, I plan to stay on.”
Darby’s efforts have also resulted in newly formed scholarships for the seniors at NCHS.
