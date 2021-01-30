Big Offensive Night Powers Rays To 5-1 Win In Florida

South Carolina then tacked on two power play goals in the third, opening up the score. First, defender Max Gottlieb buried a shot from the point at 3:44 from Ully and Supinski, before forward Graham Knott put an exclamation point on the win with his first goal as a Stingray from Novak and Darien Craighead at 14:27. Knott’s strike finished off a perfect passing play that started up high with Novak sending the puck down to Craighead who then moved it to Knott on the doorstep for the finish.