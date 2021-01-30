Charleston officials doing unannounced visits making sure people follow mask ordinance

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is cracking down on masks and increasing enforcement. It’s part of an effort created by the city’s livability department where officials show up to areas of the city unannounced to make sure people are following the rules.
To date the city has written 432 mask citations. Since their operation began in January they have written 301 citations, and 63 of those were written on Thursday and Friday.
“The tickets are increasing because we’re trying to ensure the compliance is accomplished through the ordinance and enforcement,” Riccio said.
He says the first mask ordinance, which required a warning, was hampering enforcement capabilities. Now the first offense goes right to a $100 fine. That amount increases for the following offenses.
Most of the efforts are focused on public right of ways, instead of inside businesses.
Jennifer Bremer, the owner of Fast and French, says she usually doesn’t have a problem with people not following the rules inside of her restaurant, but she usually sees people out on the streets not wearing a mask.
Shannon Doherty, the General Manager at 39 Rue De Jean, says they have kept the same safety precautions inside of the restaurant since it reopened in May of 2020.
There are capacity limits and social distancing in place, and masks are enforced. As far as outside of the restaurant, she says she sees a mix of people wearing and not wearing masks.
“It’s usually around 11 o’clock at night when the bars are getting out, it’s a lot of young people not wearing masks and I haven’t seen a lot of enforcement around that time of night,” Doherty said.
Some people believe businesses can only enforce the rules to an extent before people stop listening.
“Generally speaking, the people that are enforcing the mask mandate are very actively enforcing the mandate, looking for people who are not wearing a mask or incorrectly wearing a mask,” Jeff Diehl, Director of Operations for Charleston Hospitality Group, said. “There isn’t a perfect way to enforce the rules, and we’re doing the best we can.”
On Friday and Saturday nights, large groups line up outside the bars. Some managers believe the city needs to do more to enforce the rules for those people.
“I do think there’s a lot more they could be doing and should be doing, and I feel like they’re leaving it more to the business owners and management to enforce and so we have some disgruntled patrons,” Stars Rooftop & Grill manager Marissa Rende said.
Most of the city’s random checkups have been focused during the day, but Riccio says starting next week they will be focusing on bars and restaurants during the evenings.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.