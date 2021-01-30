Church hosts coat and food giveaway

HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCSC) - A Holly Hill church says they will be giving away coats and food for the less fortunate.
The Greater Unity AME Church says their giveaway will start at noon and extend until 3 p.m. Saturday.
The church is located at 744 Coach Road in Holly Hill and Reverend Randolph Miller says the distribution is meant to spread warmth and generosity.
The event is sponsored by Rep. Wendell Gilliard, The Project Cool Breeze and Min. Kevin Brown and Kingdom Vision Ministries.
