Storm system heading our way for Sunday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The wintry chill we’ve been dealing with for a few days will finally take a break! Overnight lows will be about 15 degrees warmer tonight, staying in the mid 40′s. A warm front associated with a strong area of low pressure will move through the area on Sunday, keeping high temperatures in the 60′s before rain moves in on Sunday. Afternoon showers will move through the area tomorrow with an even stronger line of showers with some thunder possible arriving later in the night. Wind will also be strong through the evening, around 15-20 mph. Heavy rain will end overnight, but a few leftover showers are possible on Monday. Cooler air returns on Monday as well with highs in the mid 50′s. Our next rain chance moves in on Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 70′s to end the work week.