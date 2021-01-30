Cool today ahead of rain for the end of the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We have cool day today ahead of a storm system which will bring rain back into the area on Sunday. Look for temperatures on the chilly side this morning in the 20s and 30s. Clouds will increase ahead of Sunday’s system. With the sunshine temperatures will rise into the mid 50s this afternoon. Sunday starts off cloudy with a few spotty showers. The steadiest of the rain will arrive later Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning. A mild day on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Up to an inch of rain is expected by Monday morning. The storm will be pulling away on Monday, but plenty of wrap around moisture will keep some clouds in the area and a slight chance of a few showers. Drier weather returns for the rest of the week with high pressure in control.