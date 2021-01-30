Deputies seize more than 90 pounds of marijuana at Lexington Co. home during drug bust

Deputies seize more than 90 pounds of marijuana at Lexington Co. home during drug bust
Javier Ayala (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
By WIS News 10 Staff | January 29, 2021 at 6:42 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 11:25 AM

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County deputies have arrested a 26-year-old man after investigators found more than 90 pounds of marijuana in his home.

Officials with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Javier Ayala has been charged with trafficking marijuana and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Investigators seized more than 90 pounds of marijuana, four guns, and more than $26,000 in cash in Lexington County on Thursday.
Investigators seized more than 90 pounds of marijuana, four guns, and more than $26,000 in cash in Lexington County on Thursday. (Source: Lexington County Sheriff's Department)

Investigators received a tip about drug activity taking place at Ayala’s home on the 200 block of Crestridge Drive. Deputies made contact with Ayala and smelled marijuana when they spoke with him.

Investigators also found four guns and more than $26,000 in cash at the home.

Ayala was transported to the Lexington County Detention Center following his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.