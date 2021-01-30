Educators visit and show support for N.Charleston High students learning virtually

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston High School leaders say they want to make sure their students know they have their support.
On Saturday morning, a group of teachers and administrators came together to visit students’ homes to check on them and to make sure they don’t fall behind.
North Charleston High Assistant Principal Tony Boyer says he and others are visiting students learning virtually who may need some extra assistance or who may be behind in their grades. They also took mobile WiFi devices for those who needed it.
“Education is not just about the grades,” Boyer said “It’s about making sure that they know that they’re loved and cared about.”
Boyer says they divided up in groups and spent about four hours on Saturday morning visiting just over 100 students. He says Principal Henry Darby has instilled an environment of giving back and showing up for students.
“We just want to show that they’re part of our family and we’re going to go the extra mile for them.”
North Charleston High Special Education Teacher Arian Rollerson visited students’ homes as well.
“It takes a village,” Rollerson said. “I think we are like children’s second parents. They are with us all day, seven hours a day, so we have to assist the parents in the community to help brings those grades up and just be a voice of the community,” Rollerson said.
Boyer says he misses seeing all of the students in school.
“It’s tough on everybody, but most of all, it’s tough on them,” Boyer said. “You know they’re used to being in a situation where they see their teachers, people, their friends, everybody around them. They’re in a virtual world so we just try every single day to do something to make an impactful situation for everyone involved in this situation.”
