Police searching for man who robbed Savannah Highway business

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are searching for a man who robbed a business in West Ashley.
It happened at the Check Into Cash on 2049 Savannah Highway on Tuesday. Investigators say the suspect is believed to have been walking in the area of Arlington Drive after the robbery while carrying a white garbage bag.
CPD officials describe the suspect as a black male, 25 to 35 years old, between 5′7″ to 5′9″ tall, and 160 pounds. Police also released pictures of the suspect including one in which he’s carrying a garbage bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call consolidate dispatch at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.
