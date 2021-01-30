SC reports just under 3,000 COVID-19 cases; total cases approach 400K

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,966 new cases of COVID-19 and 65 deaths in the state.
Saturday’s report also included 141 new probable cases and seven new probable deaths.
That brings the totals to 394,153 confirmed cases, 45,632 probable cases, 6,336 confirmed deaths and 678 probable deaths.
Saturday’s report tallied the results of 11,964 individual test results, of which 24.8% were positive.
As of Saturday, a total of 4,856,499 million COVID-19 tests have been performed statewide.
