Shooting under investigation near business in Lancaster County, S.C.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A shooting is under investigation near a business in Lancaster County Friday night.
The incident happened at Kushi World Bazzar on Fort Mill Highway in Indian Land some time around 8 p.m., officials say.
According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found two men with serious but non-life threatening injuries in the parking lot of the Lowe’s across the street from Kushi World. The men were said to be customers of Kushi and were assisting another customer (the suspect) to get his disabled truck running.
Reports say the suspect then shot them with a handgun. One of the men was struck in the face and the other in the back of the shoulder. They ran across the street for safety and were transported to a nearby medical facility for treatment.
The suspect was found dead in his truck. Deputies suspect the incident was most likely self-inflicted, though an autopsy will be scheduled.
Investigators are not looking for a suspect, and have elected not to release the names of those involved at this time.
