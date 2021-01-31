Camels storm back to down Bucs Saturday night

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Campbell shot over 60% in the second half as they scored 47 points and erased a Buccaneer halftime lead for a 75-67 win Saturday night in Big South men’s basketball action.
Sean Price, Emorie Knox and Sadarius Bowser each had career nights offensively for Charleston Southern (1-15, 0-12 Big South) but four Camels (10-9, 6-6 Big South) finished the night in double figures in the comeback win.
Price scored 11 of his career-best 19 points in the opening half while Sadarius Bowser scored 13 overall and Knox had 15, but Campbell hit six treys while holding the Bucs below 40% in the second half to flip the script.
Cedric Henderson paced Campbell with 18 while Jordan Whitfield had 16 – 10 in the second half – while Josh Lusane added 12 and Messiah Thompson scored 10 points.
How It Happened
- Seven different Buccaneers found the scoring column in the first half as the Bucs shot .556 from the floor and closed the half on an 8-0 run and forcing eight turnovers
- Sean Price scored 11 points, grabbed four rebounds and dished out two assists as the Bucs boasted a 38-28 lead at the break
- After hitting just five treys Friday night, the Bucs splashed home five in the opening stanza
- Sadarius Bowser got things rolling early scoring seven points on 3-of-3 shooting
- Charleston Southern and Campbell traded the lead five times before the Bucs’ defense dug in for the 8-0 run that created the halftime separation
- Jordan Whitfield scored 10 of his 16 points for Campbell as the Camels came roaring back from the halftime deficit for the win, shooting 61% in the final 20 minutes
- Campbell hit seven of eight shots over a span of 5:30 after CSU took a 52-50 lead with 7:51 to play
News and Notes
- Sean Price scored a game and career-high 19 points in the loss while grabbing seven rebounds
- Sadarius Bowser had an efficient night scoring 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting
- Emorie Knox tied a career-high of 15 points hitting three shots from downtown
Up Next
Charleston Southern is projected to host Longwood Feb. 4 and 5 with tipoff times of 6p.m. and 4p.m. from Buccaneer Field House.