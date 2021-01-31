Free COVID-19 testing coming to CARTA hubs

CARTA officials say that starting Monday, mobile testing kiosks provided by DHEC will operate at the CARTA Mary Street stop located at 63 Mary Street, and the CARTA SuperStop located at 3376 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston.
Walk-up testing will be available from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, officials say.
Tests will be administered through the WellHealth GoGetTested program and officials say samples will be collected orally via pain-free oropharyngeal swab. Turnaround time for results is 48-96 hours, but results will be provided by email or text message.
“The partnership offers readily available and much-needed testing for transit-dependent individuals,” CARTA Board Chairman Mike Seekings said. “Additionally, given the central location of both testing sites, many will now be able to walk to get a COVID-19 screening. Ultimately, this program is addressing an acute transportation issue related to testing during a national health crisis.”
While no appointment is necessary, officials say pre-registration for testing is available online at Go Get Tested’s website. Those seeking tests can also register onsite with assistance from staff.
The possibility for the program in the Charleston region arose after SC Rep. Marvin Pendarvis identified a similar effort underway in Columbia.
“I’m grateful to DHEC, CARTA and our local governmental partners for making this vision a reality in such a short period of time,” Rep. Pendarvis said. “When DHEC approached me about the opportunity, I was enthused because CARTA provides an essential, yet often overlooked, role in our local economy. The health and safety of its riders and operators is paramount, and providing screening services at two key hubs will go a long way in sustaining our community amidst a national health crisis.”
Once the program was recommended, Charleston County and the region’s two largest municipalities worked quickly to make the testing sites a reality.
“Over the next few months, we hope the vast majority of our region and country have the opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey said. “But until then, making testing readily available, social distancing, and washing hands remains imperative. The free, walk-up site at the CARTA Superstop allows for direct service within the community to help slow the spread.
