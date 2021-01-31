Heavy rain on the way later today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A mild afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A strong cold front will approach the Lowcountry later this afternoon/evening. Expect a steady rain later in the day, the rain will be heavy at times. It will also be windy, sustained between 10-20 mph, gusting up to 40 mph at times. Driving may become difficult over some higher bridges/overpasses. The steadiest of the rain will taper off overnight, but a few showers will linger on Monday as the system departs. Total rainfall around an inch through Monday, most of that falling Sunday evening/overnight. Turning much colder Monday through Wednesday with highs near 50 degrees, it will be dry though. Warming up for the end of the week ahead of another cold front, highs approach 70 degrees by Friday.