Officials: 20-year-old HCFR volunteer dies in crash involving motorcycle near Highway 707

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle that also left one person injured near Highway 707.
Troopers and Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded Saturday to afternoon that wreck near the 4000 block of Holmestown Road.
Master Trooper David Jones with SCHP said the collision happened at around 12:15 p.m. and involved a 2017 Volkswagen Passat in addition to the motorcycle.
Jones said the motorcycle was traveling east on Homlestown Road when it struck the Passat in the driver’s side as it was attempting to turn from Edenborough Drive. The driver of the Passat was transported to the hospital with injuries and was wearing a seatbelt, according to Jones.
On Sunday, Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy identified the victim as 20-year-old Timothy Hurney. Bellamy said Hurney died of injures injuries he sustained in the crash, and troopers added that he was wearing a helmet.
HCFR said Sunday that Hurney had been a volunteer with the department since last November, specifically working at Station 20.
“Please keep his fire/rescue brothers and sisters, friends and family in your thoughts during this difficult time,” the department said in a statement.
Horry County 911, Midway Fire Rescue and the Conway Fire Department offered their condolences to HCFR Sunday.
