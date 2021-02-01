Charleston police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police officers are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old girl.
Authorities are looking for Jadaesia Swinton who they say ran away and was last seen on Jan. 29 wearing black jeans, a black hoodie with a red “Champion” logo written on it and black slide sandals.
“She is attending Burke High School and is known to frequent the East Side Area and the area around 233 Line Street, Charleston, SC,” Charleston police officials said.
Anyone with information her whereabouts is asked to call (843) 743-7200 for the on duty central detective.
