Charleston VA opens new center for COVID vaccinations

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center opened its new North Charleston clinic ahead of schedule to help get Lowcountry veterans vaccinated against COVID-19.
The hospital’s North Charleston Outpatient Clinic is not fully ready to open, but officials opened the first floor where they hope to vaccinate 5,000 veterans per week.
“We’re very excited to vaccinate a large portion of our veterans here,” Primary Care Acting Chief Dr. Robert Glass said. “We think it’s a great service the community, our veterans here and hopefully as they walk through, they’ll also be able to see their new home in a few months once we get everything ready.”
The VA is administering the shots with military efficiency. They have set up chairs and have groups of around 20 to 25 people prepped and ready to go all at the same time.
A doctor gives the group instructions before medical staff goes around and vaccinates each person.
They then all wait 15 minutes together before they are able to leave as a precaution to monitor for any possible side effects. On the clinic’s first day, 900 veterans signed up to receive their first dose of the vaccine.
“I would give them four out of five stars,” said Harold Heidelbach who is a veteran from Myrtle Beach. “It wasn’t perfect but they just started today so I think they did well.”
He says getting an appointment was simple and he experienced no problems. Heidelbach says he is excited to start traveling again once he is fully vaccinated.
“I feel that everybody should eventually get vaccinated,” Heidelbach said. “As soon as we can we’ll be on the move.”
Scott Isaacs is the director and CEO of the Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center and said they chose the new North Charleston location to make getting vaccinated easier for veterans.
“If you have been to our downtown campus you realize we’re pretty tight. We really wanted to make full use of the space we had,” Isaacs said. “A lot of our veterans live this direction. We have an increasing population of veterans living in North Charleston and the Summerville area. We decided this would be a great use of this space.”
To make appointments veterans should call the center’s COVID-19 appointment phone number at (843) 789-6900 or visit www.Charlesyton.va.gov
