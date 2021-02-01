Rain On The Way Out... Cold On The Way in!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Showers will be ending during the overnight and colder weather will be working in as high pressure takes over into Tuesday. Look for clouds to be slow to clear into early Tuesday morning with temperatures starting off in the lower to mid 30′s out the door. By Tuesday afternoon, sunshine will return and highs will struggle to get out of the 40′s to near 50 degrees. Colder temps are expected Tuesday night and Wednesday morning with some locations back into the freezing upper 20′s well inland and 30′s on the beaches. The next rain is headed our way later Friday and into the weekend with a slow warming trend by then.