Deputies searching for 15-year-old boy missing since Sunday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen who disappeared on Edisto Island Sunday morning.
Deputies say Joshua L. Bennett, Jr., 15, was last seen in the area of Gingerbread Lane Sunday at approximately 11 a.m.
He stands 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and white tie-dye hooded sweatshirt, black ripped jeans and black shoes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200.
