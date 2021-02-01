Georgetown resident diagnosed with COVID credits antibody therapy with saving her life

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Georgetown resident says a COVID-19 treatment offered at Tidelands Health helped saved her life.
Julie Metcalfe, 62, who suffers from severe asthma, cried when she learned she had tested positive for the virus, according to a press release from Tidelands Health.
“When you hear the words, ‘You tested positive,’ everything I had been stressed out and worried about since January of last year just burst out. There was no doubt in my mind that if I got COVID, I would end up in the hospital,” Metcalfe said.
But thanks to monoclonal antibody therapy, she was never hospitalized. Metcalfe received the treatment at Tidelands Georgetown the same day she tested positive.
Officials say the treatment – which is administered through an hour-long infusion – has been successful in helping recently diagnosed COVID-19 positive patients. It has helped older individuals or those will certain chronic medical conditions avoid hospitalizations.
“I was happy because I knew it was something that would help me,” Metcalfe said. “That saved my life. I thank my lucky stars every day that this hospital had it.”
Officials say Metcalfe’s husband, who also tested positive for COVID-19, received monoclonal antibody therapy and avoided hospitalization.
Monoclonal antibodies are laboratory-made proteins that mimic the immune system’s ability to fight off viruses. Bamlanivimab is a monoclonal antibody specifically designed to block the COVID-19 virus’ attachment and entry into human cells.
The treatment is in such high demand that Tidelands Health has added more infusion stations in the designated infusion clinic and expanded operations to six days a week, as needed, according to the release.
The hospital system wants those who test positive for COVID-19 and have certain chronic medical conditions to know that there is a treatment option available to help keep them from ending up hospitalized because of the virus.
