Liberty Doctors filling the gaps in vaccine distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health Environmental Control’s latest vaccination utilization report shows Liberty Doctors has administered just 25 percent of their allocated supply. However, the reported numbers do not tell the full story.
Liberty Doctors is an independent doctors group with multiple locations throughout the Lowcountry. Dr. Hugh Durrence says they are taking a different approach, in part, to help reach people without internet access or an email address. They have four locations scheduling appointments a month a time.
“As a result, some of our vaccine administration is recorded in real-time and reported right away to VAMS, while some is entered by hand after the fact. We estimate that there is currently about a 4 day lag time, similar to MUSC’s estimation,” Durrence said in a statement.
In addition to the different approach, all of the Liberty Doctors locations have been open for two weeks or less. Durrence says their internal numbers suggested their administration rates actually around 43 percent. He also says 100 percent of their allocated doses have either been administered or are scheduled to be administered.
Folks without internet or email addresses are not the only people who have fallen through the cracks.
“We have also allocated 500 doses to serve independent living facilities (4 facilities, 2 doses each),” Durrence said. “These facilities, while similar to assisted living facilities, have been left to their own devices, and have approached us to run clinics for their residents and staff”
Durrence says they are ramping up their efforts every day.
