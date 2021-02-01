McMaster celebrates Prisma’s 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination

“Pharmacies got a later start because the Moderna vaccine was a little later getting here than the Pfizer vaccine,” McMaster said. “But it’s now time for the pharmacies to do the same thing that the hospitals have done, which is to kick it into gear and get every one of those vaccines into arms of a South Carolinian before their next shipment comes in. We want them to run out, give those shots as quickly as they can, and use the maximum capacity.”