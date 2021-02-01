Spearman continues push to prioritize school staffers in vaccine rollout

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman says vaccinating teachers is a huge part of her push for districts to offer 5-day face-to-face learning.
Spearman, who has been pushing for teachers to get priority in the state vaccine rollout says she is providing data to Gov. Henry McMaster’s office about how many people within the school system would take the vaccine as well as details about partnerships schools have with area hospitals.
She says she wants teachers vaccinated at the start of Phase 1B. That’s the next phase the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is expected to begin around early spring.
“I believe that teachers deserve to be up at the front of the line there because of the impact that having school has for our students and for families across South Carolina,” Spearman said. “I think the obstacle is just getting enough vaccine, and we are giving data to the governor’s office to help them in their decision making. And I’m optimistic, but I know that they too are just dealing with getting enough vaccines into South Carolina.”
Spearman said she is discussing the possibility of also prioritizing special education teachers because of their work with children who may have a harder time following guidelines and other challenges. But she said she wants to make sure that creating subgroups won’t impair the efforts to get teachers vaccinated quickly.
She said bringing in school nurses to help with vaccinations would be a great idea and says some schoold and districts are partnering with hospitals.
The logistics for that on a statewide scale are still being worked out, she said.
