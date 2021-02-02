Advocates urge N. Charleston city leaders for resources to help homeless

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Activists are calling on the City of North Charleston to create more resources to help their homeless population.
Aaron Comstock, the founder of Uplift Charleston, has been helping the homeless population in the Charleston area for more than six years. He gives out sleeping bags, food, blankets, and other items people may need.
He says the problem has been getting worse over the years, and they have tried to reach out to city leaders.
“You might see them on the streets and think it’s not a bad problem, but there are literally hundreds of homeless folks living in the woods and so that is an issue,” Comstock said. “No one [from the city] has reached out to us or any organization that I know of.”
Comstock hopes the city will reach out to the individuals and organizations who help the homeless, to come up with solutions like opening a homeless shelter.
The City of Charleston is partnering with a hotel to provide rooms for homeless families and individuals. Some state leaders hope North Charleston could do something similar.
Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, who represents parts of North Charleston, says the issue of homelessness has been brought to his attention by many community advocates.
He says city leaders are aware and looking to do something about the problem.
“I would certainly encourage them to look at what the City of Charleston did in partnership with some at the hotel. Looking at maybe creating something that can house people in a central location, because if we don’t do something about it, it’s only going to create larger problems down the road,” Pendarvis said.
We have reached out to city of North Charleston about their efforts to combat homelessness, and we are waiting to hear back about their plans.
