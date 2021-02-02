CCSD schools will stick with original academic calendar

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Charleston County School District said they will be staying with their original academic calendar for the rest of the school year.
District leaders had discussed last week possibly letting students out earlier after starting the year later.
“The topic was brought up at last week’s Board of Trustees Meeting (during the Superintendent’s Report) with the plans to gather feedback from stakeholders,” CCSD officials said. “Input from those stakeholder meetings led district leaders to conclude that creating an earlier end date for the current school year would not be worth the disruption caused by the changes.”
The district said after talking with parents, teachers and principals, the last day of school will remain as June 18.
