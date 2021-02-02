Charleston to begin golf cart registration initiative

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston says they will begin enforcing registration requirements for golf carts downtown.
The city says the move is in cooperation with South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles and prompted by the rise in the use of golf carts on public streets the city of Charleston.
Officials say enforcement of state registration requirements begins Mar. 1.
The city says this effort comes in response to citizens’ concerns about illegally parked golf carts, often in loading zones and residential areas.
Once the carts have been properly registered, officials say parking laws can be enforced in a fair and equal manner.
Leading up to March 1, city officials say traffic enforcement officers will be placing flyers on unregistered golf carts parked in the public right of way, informing owners of the need to register with the SCDMV by Feb. 28. They say the cost to register a cart is $5.
Beginning March 1st, any unregistered golf carts parked the public right-of-way will be booted, and the owner will be fined $50 to remove the boot and receive citations for any additional violations including lack of registration.
“Our goal is to make sure that citizens are informed of the state law requiring registration of golf carts used on city streets,” Charleston Director of Traffic and Transportation Keith Benjamin said. “It’s our hope that this month-long warning period will allow us to get the word out, and make sure that no one gets booted and ticketed unnecessarily after February 28.”
According to the SCDMV’s website, residents must complete the Golf Cart Permit Registration (SCDMV Form GC-2) to receive a golf cart permit and provide proof of insurance for the golf cart as well as a valid driver’s license number.
