Connectivity issues persist after Georgetown Co. cyber attack

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Georgetown County says they are still working to mend the damage caused in cyber attack on the weekend of Jan. 23.
While key members of the Georgetown County staff worked through the weekend to make sure essential functions, including payroll and issuance of W-2 forms, would be completed on time, the county says they are continuing to work with cyber security experts to recover systems and analyze the full extent of the network breach.
Officials say it will likely be at least five more days before departments, including courts, the Treasurer’s Office and Auditor’s Office are back online. The say all county emails also remain down.
County offices are utilizing a combination of mobile access points and other temporary equipment to continue operations to the greatest extent possible.
The county’s administration says they are working on putting additional measures in place to provide departments with additional functionality until network issues can be completely resolved.
It is still unknown when a complete resolution may be achieved.
The county wants to remind members of the public to contact staff via phone until email issues are resolved. The also say they have no indication that any personal information belonging to either employees or taxpayers was compromised in the cyber attack.
