Deputies investigating after one person shot near Mt. Pleasant

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are investigating after one person was shot near Mount Pleasant Monday night.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Rifle Range Road in unincorporated Mount Pleasant.
“One person was shot and transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds,” CCSO officials said. “The suspect(s) fled the area.”
Anyone with information can call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 743-7200.
Authorities are continuing the investigation.
