DHEC: South Carolina ranks 5th in nation for COVID-19 vaccine use

“In mid-January, the CDC had indicated South Carolina was among one of the slowest states for vaccine use based on a rate of doses distributed and shots given per 100,000, but that reporting failed to include the more than 200,000 doses South Carolina has dedicated in lump-sum to a statewide effort for vaccinating every long-term care facility resident and staff member in the state,” DHEC officials said. “The manner in which Becker’s report shows the rate of use is a much better way to report this information, especially when drawing comparisons between states.