Dorchester County reports phone, computer systems outages

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County leaders say network issues are effecting the county’s phone system and certain online applications.
The county’s 911 system is not affected by the issues, according to the county’s website.
Residents and business owners who need to contact the county can do so by calling 843-970-2782. County staff members are also available via email through the county directory.
The site does not say when the network issues are expected to be corrected.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.