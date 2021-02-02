Lowcountry schools resume hybrid learning models

By Riley Bean | February 2, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST - Updated February 2 at 8:01 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several Lowcountry school systems say they will be resuming their hybrid learning models this week.

Dorchester District Two says their students will be returning to a hybrid learning model Tuesday.

Georgetown County Schools and Dorchester District four have also started their hybrid models this week, with Georgetown even returning to in-person four days a week.

Colleton County Schools say they will also start in-person learning four days a week starting on Thursday.

