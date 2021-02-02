Man wanted for sexual assault in S.C. after allegedly assaulting woman after claiming to have her W-2

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is wanted for sexual assault after allegedly assaulting a woman after he claimed to have her W-2 in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Law enforcement officials say the sexual assault incident happened at a home located within the Fort Mill Townhomes on Drane Circle in Fort Mill on Jan. 30, 2021 around 12:50 p.m.
At that time, officers responded to the scene, made contact with the female victim, and began an investigation into the incident.
As of this date, officials say information has been obtained, and confirmed, that justifies the issuance of a safety advisory to the public.
The suspect, who was unknown to the victim, is described as a dark-complected black male, approximately 5 feet-six inches tall, medium build, and possibly in the late 20s to early 30s age range.
He was wearing a hunting-patterned camouflage jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, dark colored pants, black work boots, and a dark colored medical face mask with white or light colored ear loops.
Officials say the suspect, got into the victim’s home by knocking on her front door, and announcing that he had somehow received, and was in possession of, her W-2 tax forms. Officials say as the victim opened her door, the suspect forcibly entered her apartment, displayed a weapon, and threatened her with physical harm if she did not comply with his demands.
At the first opportunity, following the assault, officials say the victim fled from her residence on foot, and requested assistance from someone that she located nearby.
During that same time, the suspect apparently fled from the area as well.
An intensive investigation is continuing, and no further details are available at this time. Additional information will be provided as it develops.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division of the Fort Mill Police Department, at 803-547-2022, or Crime Stoppers of York County, at 877-409-4321.
