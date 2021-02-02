Police investigating after two people shot in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police are investigating after two people were shot in North Charleston.
Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the investigation began at 2:40 p.m. when officers responded to the 4900 block of Gaynor Avenue for a reported shooting.
When officers arrived they did not find any victims.
However, a short time later, MUSC hospital reported a gunshot victim at their facilities. Another victim was also located at Roper hospital, and this victim was also suffering from gunshot wounds.
“At this point in the investigation, it is believed that the two victims were wounded during the same incident,” NCPD officials said.
North Charleston police detectives are continuing the investigation.
