Police seek public’s help finding 84-year-old man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Summerville Police Department says they are asking for assistance find a man known to be suffering from Alzheimer’s.
SPD say John Joseph Davis, an 84-year-old man and was last seen by his wife at around 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Reports say Davis walked out the front door of their residence, located off Trolley Road in Summerville.
Davis is driving a grey 2011 Hyundai Sonata that police say has a South Carolina license plate with the number 62020W.
SPD says Davis is not only diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, but also diabetic.
Anyone with information on the location of Davis is asked to contact Summerville Police at 843-875-1650.
