SC surpasses 400K mark in total COVID-19 cases; 5M+ tests given

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,554 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths in the state. Tuesday’s report also included 49 new probable cases and four new probable deaths.
Today’s report brings the totals to 400,472 confirmed cases, 47,432 probable cases, 6,599 confirmed deaths and 719 probable deaths.
As of Tuesday, a total of 5,026,688 million COVID-19 tests have been performed statewide.
Health officials reported that the number of tests performed in the state continues to significantly increase, with a growing number of South Carolinians now getting tested for COVID-19. According to a report released on Tuesday, this includes nearly 59 percent more people tested for the first time since November and 73 percent more South Carolinians who have now been tested more than once.
- November 2020: 311,612 unique people tested and 725,039 total tests
- December 2020: 440,305 unique people tested and 1,003,182 total tests
- January 2021: 493,980 unique people tested and 1,256,144 total tests
“South Carolinians who are regularly out in the community are strongly advised to get tested at least once a month, if not more often,” DHEC officials said.
State health officials said while COVID-19 vaccines are being given to South Carolinians as quickly as possible, the amount of vaccine available remains limited in the state and across the nation. As of Tuesday, South Carolina has received 777,250 vaccine and has given 439,888 shots, a report by DHEC states.
In addition, 382,695 South Carolinians have scheduled vaccine appointments.
READ MORE: COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Tuesday’s report tallied the results of 25,112 individual test results, of which 8.8% were positive. The new individual tests results do no include antibody tests.
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced on Tuesday afternoon that they were changing the way the percent positive is calculated for COVID-19 cases.
Previously, state health officials produced the percent positive using the “people-over-tests” method. That method involved dividing the number of people with positive results by the number of people who had taken tests overall, which included positive and negative results.
The new method, “tests-over-tests,” is calculated by dividing all positive COVID-19 tests by the total number of COVID-19 tests (positive and negative), and then multiplying the result by 100 to get a percent.
With this new method taking place, the public will see a big drop in the number representing percent positive. However, DHEC officials stress that it does not mean that the level of spread in the community has decreased.
“Percent positive will appear to be lower only because it is calculated differently,” state health officials said on Tuesday afternoon.
According to a press release, not only will DHEC use this new method going forward, but it will go back and recalculate the percent positive for the entire time COVID-19 has been tracked in South Carolina.
