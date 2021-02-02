St. Andrews Public Safety Dept. seeks $8.3 million in bonds for upgrades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The St. Andrews Public Safety Department is requesting more than $8.3 million in bonds from Charleston County to upgrade facilities and equipment.
St. Andrews Public Service District District Manager Christie Holderness says their structures are outdated to the point where anything other than new construction has been deemed fiscally irresponsible.
Fire Station No. 3 in West Ashley was built more than 50 years ago, so the Public Safety Department says they’re hoping to build a brand new facility at the Church Creek Plaza. This is across the street on Old Parsonage Road.
Holderness says the new fire station would have an additional bay for an engine, living quarters for fire fighters, and more.
The Fleet Maintenance Facility maintains all the district’s 40 fleet vehicles like fire trucks and garbage trucks, but Holderness says it was also built about 50 years ago.
Holderness says they are looking to demolish the current facility and rebuild a new one to include much needed space for servicing and maintaining the district’s 40 fleet vehicles, as well as serve the 20 employees of the Environmental Service Department.
The county agenda shows that the Charleston County Council will vote for the third and final time to approve the issuance of bonds that will provide funding for the project at their 6:30 p.m. meeting Tuesday.
Holderness says construction on the Fleet Maintenance Facility is set to start first, and they are hoping to break ground sometime in 2021.
