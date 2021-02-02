St. Paul’s Hollywood Library staff member tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Public Libraries say the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library is temporarily closed following a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.
Charleston County Public Library Communications Manager Doug Reynolds says the book drops and materials return at the St. Paul’s Hollywood branch is also closed during this time.
Per CCPL’s response protocols, the library is being cleaned and sanitized by a certified third-party contractor.
Once cleaning is complete, Reynolds says the branch will reopen for in-person services.
CCPL says all employees known to have come into contact with COVID positive individuals are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed.
Updates on reopening and operating status can be found on the CCPL’s website or people can contact the branch at 843-889-3300.
