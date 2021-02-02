Sunshine returns, chill sticks around for a few days!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s a return to sunshine today across the Lowcountry but the chill will remain for a few more days! Highs will only climb to near 50 degrees this afternoon but it will feel cooler thanks to a gusty northwest wind. Wind gusts today will be between 20 to 30 mph! Some clouds may return this afternoon and evening as a quick moving disturbance slides through the area. Once this passes, the sky will clear overnight and the temperatures will drop quickly due to a lighter wind. Overnight lows will range from 28-32° inland, 33-36° at the beaches. Sunshine will continue on Wednesday before the clouds start to return on Thursday. Our next storm system will bring the chance of a few showers on Friday. We’ll dry out Friday night but another rain chance will likely pass through the area sometime between Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning. We’ll keep you updated on the timing of the weekend rain chances as the computer models come into better agreement!