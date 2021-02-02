Two family pets killed in James Island house fire

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Two family pets were killed in a house fire on James Island Monday night.
Officials with the Charleston Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire on Wimbledon Drive just after 10:30 p.m. where crews reported smoke coming from a two-story home.
“Firefighters entered and quickly searched the home to verify the residents had evacuated while simultaneously attacking the fire,” CFD officials said.
A report states the bulk of the fire was contained in less than 15 minutes. Investigators from the Fire Marshal Division have responded to investigate the cause of the fire.
Charleston fire said three residents were uninjured and displaced from the home due to the fire.
“Emergency personnel attempted to resuscitate two family pets but were unsuccessful,” CFD officials added.
In addition to the Charleston Fire Department, crews with James Island, and Saint Andrews fire departments along with Charleston County EMS and Charleston police responded to the scene.
