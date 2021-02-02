Vaccine clinic opening in Goose Creek

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Fetter Health Care Network says they are holding a vaccine clinic in Goose Creek for those who are eligible under Phase 1-A.
Fetter officials say their first vaccination clinic in Goose Creek will start 9 a.m. Tuesday at New Life Christian Fellowship Church.
Fetter Health Chief Operations Officer Natasha Chatman says the health care network continues to choose large churches as vaccination sites because it allows them to still see patients at their health care centers. Additionally, she says it helps isolate mass vaccination distributions to a separate location.
While this could change as more people become eligible for vaccinations, Chatman says churches have been a great resource in helping notify people about vaccination clinics and the importance of getting the vaccine.
Chatman says vaccines will be given at New Life Christian Fellowship on a first-come, first-served basis, but Fetter Health Care does not have a specific number of vaccines set aside for the event.
She does say however that staff plans to be on-site until 2 p.m.
Those who qualify to be vaccinated will need to register once they arrive at the testing location. Patients will be given a number and asked to wait in their cars until they are called inside the church. Chatman says this is to eliminate long lines of people waiting outside.
Those who do not have a car to wait in, can’t be guaranteed a waiting space inside the church, but Chatman says Fetter will provide room to wait outside under tents.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has advised health care providers to stagger appointment times in order to prevent people from having to wait, especially outside in a group.
Chatman advises people to come mid-morning. She says she’s seen some who came to claim their spots before the event actually wait longer than those who came later in the morning.
