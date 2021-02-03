Body discovered in Beaufort County woods identified as missing man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators say a body that was found in the woods in Beaufort County is that of a missing man.
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 31-year-old Rashad Delaney was found Monday morning by a landscaper in a wooded area off Woodhaven Drive on Hilton Head Island.
The Beaufort County Coroner’s Office, who identified the body on Wednesday, said pathologists are continuing to investigate the cause and manner of Delaney’s death.
Delaney was last seen at his family’s home in Burton and was reported missing by family members on Jan. 26.
“According to his family, Rashad had not been seen or heard from in several days and they were concerned for his well-being,” BCSO officials said. “Rashad was known to frequent the Hilton Head Island area.”
The sheriff’s office said they are continuing to investigate the suspicious circumstances surrounding Delaney’s disappearance and his death.
Anyone who has information regarding Delaney’s disappearance or his death is urged to contact Sergeant Kerry Johnson at (843) 255-3300 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at (843) 554-1111, if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
