Charleston recreational sports expecting higher numbers in spring

“Yeah, because we had gotten about, I don’t know, three weeks into our season, kids were playing on teams, practicing, but we hadn’t really gotten started with the schedule. So, we are excited,” Yarbrough says. “And as Parks and Recreation people, our job is to bring people together. It’s great to go out to a soccer field on a Saturday and see families out there talking and kids playing, and it just be a community atmosphere. So being able to see some of those things again, even in masks, even social distancing, it is great.”