Charleston Southern, The Citadel announce football scheduling agreement for 2024 & 2026

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Southern and The Citadel will renew their rivalry on the football field at least two more times this decade after the school announced they were adding a home and home series on Wednesday.
The teams will play at Charleston Southern on August 31st 2024 and meet at Johnson Hagood Stadium at The Citadel on September 5th, 2026.
“I’m happy that we could work out the football series with The Citadel,” CSU Director of Athletics Jeff Barber said. “I believe this is a great rivalry game for both institutions and will benefit everyone involved, as well as the entire Lowcountry area.”
“We are looking forward to playing Charleston Southern and having them on our future schedule,” said The Citadel Director of Athletics Mike Capaccio. “Scheduling games is very difficult and has a lot of moving parts. We have a great relationship and rivalry with them so it is important that we continue to play.”
The Charleston Southern-The Citadel series runs back to 2002 with the teams competing 12 times to date. The August 31, 2024 game will mark just the third time the Bulldogs have made the trip to Buccaneer Field in the series and the first since the 2015 FCS Playoff Quarterfinal round.
Both teams are in the midst of preparing for the 2021 spring season after seeing their fall plans altered by COVID-19. The Bucs will begin play on March 13 at Kennesaw State. The Bulldogs are scheduled to open the spring season on Feb. 27 at Mercer.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.