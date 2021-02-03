The Citadel Football Adds Eight to Signing Class

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel head football coach Brent Thompson announced the signing of eight future-cadet athletes on Wednesday. The list includes three players from South Carolina, two from Georgia, and one each from Alabama, North Carolina and Oregon.
Cole England, OL, 6-4, 245, Laurens, South Carolina (Laurens)
Played for head coach Daryl Smith at Laurens High School…earned first-team all-state, all-region and all-county honors as a senior…received team offensive lineman award…invited to the EPIC84 Senior Game…garnered all-county honors as a junior…member of the National Honor Society…named Student Council senior Class President…AP Scholar.
Varney Farhnbullah, QB, 6-1, 192, Concord, North Carolina (Cox Mill)
Plays for head coach Shawn Baker at Cox Mill High School…currently playing senior season…earned second-team all-state honors as a junior after going 161-of-280 for 2,670 yards and 27 touchdowns…added 458 yards and five touchdowns on the ground…also garnered all-county accolades in helping the Chargers to the South Piedmont Conference championship.
Jay Graves-Billips, A-BACK, 5-11, 185, Mobile, Alabama (St. Paul’s Episcopal)
Played for head coach Steve Mask at St. Paul’s Episcopal High School…helped the Saints to a 15-0 record and a state championship as a senior…named a finalist for Mr. Football in the state of Alabama…named all-state as a senior after rushing for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also catching 41 passes for 531 yards and three scores…selected as the AL.com Coastal Alabama Co-Player of the Year…honorable mention all-state selection as a sophomore and junior.
Andrew Oliver, DB, 6-0, 210, Lake Oswego, Oregon (Lakeridge)
Plays for head coach Spencer Phillips at Lakeridge High School…currently playing senior season…rated a 2-star athlete by 247Sports…earned all-league honors after recording 53 tackles and six interceptions as a junior…helped the Pacers to the 6A state championship as a sophomore…member of the National Honor Society…four-year member of the honor roll. Great American Rivalry Series Scholar-Athlete…father, Steve, played hockey at Minnesota State-Mankato.
Je’Mazin Roberts, LB, 6-2, 240, Milledgeville, Georgia (John Milledge Academy)
Played for head coach J.T. Wall at John Milledge Academy…earned all-state honors as a senior after posting 75 tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and three sacks in leading the Trojans to their second-straight state championship…two-time all-region and all-county selection…garnered all-state accolades after registering 123 tackles, 9.0 tackles-for-loss and seven sacks as a junior…also an all-region performer in track and field.
Miles Scott, LB, 6-1, 205, Greenville, South Carolina (Eastside)
Played for head coach Andre Woolcock at Eastside High School…earned honorable mention state honors after posting 75 tackles, 24 tackles-for-loss, 8.0 sacks and 13 quarterback hurries as a senior… participated in the High School Blitz Senior Game…finished junior season with 100 tackles, 13 tackles-for-loss and 40 sacks as a junior…added 33 stops as a sophomore…also a state qualifier in wrestling…placed third in the state as a sophomore and second as a junior.
Dylan Snyder, TE, 6-4, 235, Florence, South Carolina (West Florence)
Played for head coach Jody Jenerette at West Florence High School…earned all-state, all-region and all-zone honors after recording 23 catches for 310 yards during a shortened senior season…garnered all-region honors as a sophomore and junior…posted 28 catches for 340 yards as a junior…added 35 catches for 450 yards as a sophomore…also an all-region selection in baseball…member of the National Honor Society.
Davis Sutherland, OL, 6-2, 320, Abbeville, South Carolina (Abbeville)
Played for head coach Jamie Nickles at Abbeville High School…earned all-state and all-region honors in helping the Panthers to the state championship as a senior…selected to participate in the Shrine Bowl…garnered all-region accolades as a junior…team also captured state championship during sophomore year...member of the Beta Club.
A.J. Traylor, DB, 6-2, 175, LaGrange, Georgia, (LaGrange)
Played for head coach Matt Napier at LaGrange High School…earned all-region honors after finishing senior season with 39 tackles and one interception…helped the Grangers to an 8-2 record in the region…also a member of the basketball and track teams…member of the A/B Honor Roll.