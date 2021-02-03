The Citadel Football Adds Eight to Signing Class

Played for head coach Steve Mask at St. Paul’s Episcopal High School…helped the Saints to a 15-0 record and a state championship as a senior…named a finalist for Mr. Football in the state of Alabama…named all-state as a senior after rushing for 1,475 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also catching 41 passes for 531 yards and three scores…selected as the AL.com Coastal Alabama Co-Player of the Year…honorable mention all-state selection as a sophomore and junior.