CofC softball alum hoping for 2nd Super Bowl ring this weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second consecutive season the Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl and joining the team in Tampa Bay is CofC alum Jordan Trgovac.
“I know so many people that do this for years and years and don’t even sniff one (Super Bowl). So going to two, there’s honestly nothing to describe it.” Trgovac said.
The former College of Charleston softball player is in her third season with the Chiefs communications department. A job that gets her up close and personal with some the game’s biggest stars.
“There are moments when you get to do an interview with Patrick (Mahomes), or Travis (Kelce), or Tyreek (Hill), or Frank Clark. You just have to take a step back and think - wow, I’m really working with some of the greatest football players in the National Football League.” Trgovac said.
Trgovac is no stranger to America’s biggest game... her father Mike coached in two Super Bowls... winning one with the Green Bay Packers in 2011...
“He worked so hard for that. After so many years in the league, to finally to see that dream come true, it was amazing.”
Now retired, Dad is her biggest fan... but the ring-rivalry is very in play....
“I think if I get that second one, I’ll have two and kind of walk around and be like - this is what I have. Honestly that ring is huge. Like I can’t even wear it. It’s not even comfortable to wear because it’s so big.”
The rubys and diamonds are a reminder of the journey... and Turgovac knows she wouldn’t be where she is today without her time at the College...
“Thank you College of Charleston. I wouldn’t be here without CofC.”
