Cold front to bring end of the week rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Sunny and chilly for the rest of the afternoon, temperatures will only reach the low 50s which is 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. A clear sky tonight will lead to temperatures falling back to near freezing by Thursday morning. Clouds will start to increase on Thursday ahead of our next rain chance which will arrive on Friday. We’ll likely start out dry on Friday morning but showers will increase as the sky turns mostly cloudy and the breeze picks up ahead of our next cold front. That front will move to the south Friday night and Saturday leading to drier weather moving in temporarily. This front will lift back northward Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning bringing another chance of showers. It appears that the moisture should start exiting the area by Sunday afternoon leading to a dry start to next week. Temperatures remain in the 50s for the weekend.